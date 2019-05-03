An announcement is made that Gou is planning on meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.
Evers weighed in, telling Wisconsin Public Radio "Terry Gou might be talking to Donald Trump about how to win a presidential election, that's a discussion that's way above my paygrade.”
Evers continued, taking a more hopeful stance in regard to the Foxconn deal: “Whether the company creates 1,000 jobs or 100,000 jobs, it’s still more jobs than we had before.”
