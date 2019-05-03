Terry Gou

Gou

An announcement is made that Gou is planning on meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Evers weighed in, telling Wisconsin Public Radio "Terry Gou might be talking to Donald Trump about how to win a presidential election, that's a discussion that's way above my paygrade.”

Evers continued, taking a more hopeful stance in regard to the Foxconn deal: “Whether the company creates 1,000 jobs or 100,000 jobs, it’s still more jobs than we had before.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments