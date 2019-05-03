Louis Woo

Foxconn Technology Group executive Louis Woo stopped by the Journal Times on Aug. 21 to speak with the editorial board. 

Six days after saying he wanted to renegotiate the contract, Evers releases a letter indicating that it was Foxconn — not the governor — that first came forward asking to revisit the deal.

Hours after Evers’ issued his letter, which had been addressed to Foxconn’s Louis Woo, doubles down by saying it “has never wavered from our commitment to our contract.” In its response, Foxconn says that its goal was to create more “flexibility” through a reworked contract.

Speculation rises that Foxconn may want to lower the employment benchmarks since it failed to hire enough people last year to collect a tax credit.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments