Six days after saying he wanted to renegotiate the contract, Evers releases a letter indicating that it was Foxconn — not the governor — that first came forward asking to revisit the deal.
Hours after Evers’ issued his letter, which had been addressed to Foxconn’s Louis Woo, doubles down by saying it “has never wavered from our commitment to our contract.” In its response, Foxconn says that its goal was to create more “flexibility” through a reworked contract.
Speculation rises that Foxconn may want to lower the employment benchmarks since it failed to hire enough people last year to collect a tax credit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.