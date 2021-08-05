Tucker tells his side of the story

Tucker in April was among the nine people named by UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank to a selection committee to find the next athletic director following Alvarez’s retirement. That turned out to be Chris McIntosh, Alvarez’s longtime lieutenant.

The Journal Sentinel reported Tucker tried to steer the committee toward hiring Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier with the hopes Frazier would fire Gard and appoint Tucker as UW’s coach.

In late June, an anonymous person emailed the State Journal a link to a recording from a meeting during the season that included Gard, his assistants and the seven seniors on the team. The 37-minute audio file was only a portion of a meeting that lasted two hours, according to some people in that room, and the entirety of that clip was Gard being blasted by each of the seniors.

Tucker didn’t return a message for comment as that story was being reported by the State Journal, one of several times from the end of the 2020-21 season to this week he ignored requests to comment via either text message or through social media.