Trunk or Treat event in Mount Pleasant Oct. 23

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation Department and the Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association will host its annual Trunk or Treat event, rain or shine, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Mount Pleasant Civic Campus, 8811 Campus Drive.
Children of all ages will be greeted by local business and nonprofit organizations handing out candy and goodies from their decorated booth. In keeping with the Halloween spirit, wearing costumes is strongly encouraged.
Parking will be available at the Mount Pleasant Campus Park and limited space at the Civic Campus. For up-to-date information and weather-related cancellations, go to facebook.com/mpcommunitycrossroads.