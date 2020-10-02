Trumps have COVID

Barron, 14, the youngest of the president's children, has tested negative for the virus.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, in a tweet Friday, that he spoke by phone to Trump, that they "talked business" and that Trump was in "good spirits."

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says more White House staffers are expected to test positive for the coronavirus. "I fully expect, as this virus continues to go on, other people in the White House certainly will have a positive test result," he said.

Staff told to quarantine

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien on Friday advised staff who were exposed to anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus to self-quarantine immediately.

Anyone else without symptoms does not need to do so at this time, he wrote in an all-staff email.

"In consultation with the White House Medical Unit and our own medical consultants, any campaign staff member who has had exposure to someone testing positive should immediately begin self-quarantine," Stepien said.

Risks?

Although he said he was in great health after his latest physical exam, the president's age, 74, and weight, which qualifies as obese, put him at high risk.