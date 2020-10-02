Trumps have COVID

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, just a month before the presidential election and after having spent much of the last year largely downplaying the threat of the virus. One of the president's senior White House aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive prior to the president's announcement.
"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" the president tweeted just before midnight Thursday.
However, Friday afternoon, the White House announced that the president would spend a "few days" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Trump was transported to the hospital via the Marine One helicopter. The worst of his reported symptoms have been fatigue.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the decision to move the president to the hospital was "out of an abundance of caution."
The virus has killed more than 205,000 Americans and more than 1.02 million people worldwide.
Local events canceled
The president's two weekend campaign rallies in Wisconsin — in Green Bay and in Janesville, the second of which replaced a canceled La Crosse rally — have been called off after the diagnoses were made public. A Friday campaign rally in Florida was not held, and upcoming Arizona rallies were canceled.
Trump won Wisconsin, a key swing state, by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. He currently trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in most polls in the state.
Others test negative
Biden announced Friday that he and his wife, Jill, have both tested negative for COVID-19; Biden and Trump shared a debate stage Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and Kamala Harris — the California Democratic senator running for VP alongside Biden — have all also said they tested negative.
In a tweet, Biden said Friday: "Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."
Receiving an antibody 'cocktail'
The president's doctor says Trump is being treated with an experimental drug aimed at supplying antibodies to help fight his coronavirus infection.
Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs. They attach to a virus and help it be eliminated. But it can take weeks for them to form. The drugs are purified versions of ones that seemed to work best in lab and animal tests. Trump is receiving a two-antibody combo drug that’s currently in late-stage studies from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company previously developed a successful treatment for Ebola using a similar approach.
It is given as a one-time treatment through an IV.
Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the so-called "cocktail" was being given “as a precautionary measure,” and that Trump also was taking zinc, vitamin D, an antacid called famotidine, melatonin and aspirin. None of those have been proven to be effective against COVID-19.
Trump apparently is not receiving hydroxychloroquine, a drug he widely promoted that has been shown in many studies to be ineffective for preventing or treating COVID-19.
Delagrave, others react
Noting how contagious COVID-19 is, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave told The Journal Times, "If the president of the United States can contract COVID, anybody can.” The World Health Organization has estimated that researchers believe COVID-19 is 2-3 times more contagious than the seasonal flu and many times more deadly.
Delagrave and his family contracted COVID over the summer, although they all survived and are no longer experiencing any long term effects.
Upon hearing that the president had also caught the virus, Delagrave said, “I was surprised. I had no doubt he had been taking extreme protocols, and he still contracted it. I was very surprised. I feel for his wife and his 14-year-old son. It can’t be easy seeing your dad contract a virus like this."
Barron, 14, the youngest of the president's children, has tested negative for the virus.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, in a tweet Friday, that he spoke by phone to Trump, that they "talked business" and that Trump was in "good spirits."
Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says more White House staffers are expected to test positive for the coronavirus. "I fully expect, as this virus continues to go on, other people in the White House certainly will have a positive test result," he said.
Staff told to quarantine
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien on Friday advised staff who were exposed to anyone who tested positive for the coronavirus to self-quarantine immediately.
Anyone else without symptoms does not need to do so at this time, he wrote in an all-staff email.
"In consultation with the White House Medical Unit and our own medical consultants, any campaign staff member who has had exposure to someone testing positive should immediately begin self-quarantine," Stepien said.
Risks?
Although he said he was in great health after his latest physical exam, the president's age, 74, and weight, which qualifies as obese, put him at high risk.
People aged 65 and up account for about 80% of reported COVID-19 deaths. Many of them already had age-related chronic illnesses that have damaged their lungs, heart, blood vessels, and kidneys — organs that COVID-19 can attack. The mortality rate for infected people age 70 and up is estimated to be about 5%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But obesity — defined as a Body Mass Index of 30 or more — is a risk factor that transcends age. Obesity is defined as anyone with a Body Mass Index of 30 or more; so, for someone Trump's height, 6-foot-3, men weighing 240 pounds or more would be considered obese. According to his most recent physical, Trump weighs 244 pounds.
A French study of COVID-19 patients in intensive care found those with a BMI over 35 had a seven-fold higher chance of needing mechanical ventilation than those with a BMI in the healthy range. A study of COVID-19 patients under age 60 who were hospitalized in New York City found that a BMI over 35 almost quadrupled the chance of needing critical care.
Exactly why is not clear, but the virus appears to exploit a number of weight-related abnormalities, as explained in a review of eight studies published recently in the journal Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism.
Being male is also a risk factor for more serious COVID-19. White people have been at lower risk, but it's hard to know how much of that is behavioral or socioeconomic.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.
