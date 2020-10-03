Trump's diagnosis shows U.S. vulnerability to the coronavirus

Carol Schutz, 54, who had a lung transplant last year and often wears a mask but didn’t Saturday, doesn’t believe Trump’s illness will sway many people but will be “more fuel for the fire” for those who don’t like him.

The mood was far different in St. Louis.

Arlene Mathis, 65, was one of several Black volunteers at voter registration event where nearly everyone wore masks.

“I don’t know that we would have to have the president affected by this to be awakened by it, because so many people have died and continue to die every day,” Mathis said.

She was hopeful, however, that Trump’s illness would change behavior.

“It’s an indication that nobody is immune,” Mathis said. “It goes high, it goes low, it goes everywhere. So hopefully, them being affected by it will have an impact.”

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at Vanderbilt University, said Trump’s diagnosis “reinforces the notion we need a national policy and we need everyone to participate in the basic preventions.”

Instead, Schaffner said, the response “has been subcontracted to the governors, which has left us with a crazy quilt of approaches.”