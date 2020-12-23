Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.

This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa Streets.

Citing tiny traffic and lost revenue throughout the pandemic, in part because of city-imposed restrictions, The Roost's last day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.