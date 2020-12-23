 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
0 comments

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

  • 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support in Congress and potentially setting up the first override vote of his presidency.

The bill affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.

The action came while Trump was holed up at the White House, stewing about his election loss and escalating his standoff with Republicans as he pushed fraudulent conspiracy theories and tried to pressure them to back his efforts to overturn the results. The House was poised to return Monday, and the Senate on Tuesday, to consider votes to override the president’s veto.

Trump’s move provoked swift condemnation, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling it “an act of staggering recklessness that harms our troops, endangers our security and undermines the will of the bipartisan Congress.”

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, avoided any criticism of Trump, but called the NDAA “absolutely vital to our national security and our troops. ... Our men and women who volunteer to wear the uniform shouldn’t be denied what they need — ever.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood
Government and Politics

Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood

  • 5 min to read

The County has decided to build the new $45 million facility for at-risk youth within city limits, without any notice to city leaders, in part to keep kids close to their families. Some members of the City Council are not happy about it.

“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” John Tate II said.

+2
The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit
Local News

The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit

  • 5 min to read

It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.

This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa Streets.

Citing tiny traffic and lost revenue throughout the pandemic, in part because of city-imposed restrictions, The Roost's last day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News