Trump thanks UFC president Dana White for bringing back sporting events during coronavirus shutdown — 'We need sports'

As President Trump reaches for a return to normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic, Dana White and UFC were one of the first steps back.

UFC 249 moved forward Saturday night, not at the Barclays Center as originally planned but at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., where no fans were allowed and most personnel — but not White or ring announcer Bruce Buffer — wore masks.

“I want to congratulate (UFC President) Dana White and the UFC,” Trump said during a video message that aired on ESPN during Saturday’s fight.

“They’re going to have a big match. We love it. We think it’s important. Get the sports leagues back. Let’s play. Do the social distancing and whatever else you have to do. We need sports. We want our sports back. Congratulations to Dana White and UFC.”

Despite criticism from health officials, White went ahead with UFC 249 in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis has allowed some sports, including WWE, to return without fans.

Several matches had to be rescheduled because the fighters were not allowed into the country due to travel shutdowns.