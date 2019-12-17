Trump on brink of 'profound disgrace,' two ex-presidents say

The Senate went ahead with the trial and acquitted him, just as it did with Johnson and as it is highly likely to do with Trump.

Clinton and Nixon were halfway through their second terms, approaching the twilight of their presidencies when they faced the threat of impeachment. Trump is standing for reelection, giving his impeachment the flavor of the kind of dramatic showdown he professes to relish.

Raging at his accusers, the Democrats, while stonewalling them, Trump says he takes no responsibility for all that’s transpired and is yet to come.

“Zero, to put it mildly,” he said Tuesday, accusing Democrats of “cheapening” the very idea of impeachment.

To presidential historian Robert Dalleck, the consequences are far-reaching.

“The miracle of America has been that it’s been able to hold together,” he said. “To sink into this national division that exacerbates these differences and tension is to open the way to the collapse of American democracy, I think. “

During the Clinton impeachment, constitutional scholar Michael Gerhardt was the only expert witness called by both parties to testify. Democrats summoned him again in the House Judiciary Committee hearings in the Trump impeachment.