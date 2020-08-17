Trump motivates Dems to rally behind Biden, Harris

Despite Biden’s five decades at the core of the Democratic Party, he’s not a natural fit for every faction in 2020.

As younger activists gain clout in shaping the party’s priorities, Biden will be 78 on Inauguration Day, making him the oldest person to assume the presidency if he’s elected. As a white man, his core constituencies are white moderates and Black women, who revived his campaign in part because of their appreciation of Biden’s service as vice president to Barack Obama, the first Black president. And his reverence for institutions such as Congress is at odds with the most intense voices of both political parties, where activists often put a premium on outsiders and aren’t eager to compromise.

To a large degree, Biden is comfortable with the challenges. From its start, his campaign has been as much a moral argument against Trump as about settling an absolute identity for his party. He’s said plainly he wouldn’t have run if Trump weren’t president. Two of his three campaign themes are aimed squarely at the incumbent: “restore the soul of the nation” and “unite the country.”