Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse

In both killings, video shows the 17-year-old being pursued before shots are fired. Although some claimed that the first man killed had thrown a weapon at Rittenhouse, the criminal complaint filed with the Kenosha County District Attorney states that he threw a plastic bag.

Police in Kenosha shared water, said they 'appreciate' armed group before two killed

WATCH HERE: Not long before a young man who was with a quasi-paramilitary group throughout Tuesday night’s deadly protests was accused of killing two people and injuring a third, video shows law enforcement giving the man water and telling his group “We appreciate you guys, we really do.” Simultaneously in that video, other officers on loudspeakers can be heard telling Black Lives Matter demonstrators to clear the streets.