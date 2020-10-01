Trump cancels La Crosse rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

MADISON — President Donald Trump canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city's mayor and the state's governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Not long after that appearance was canceled, a new rally was scheduled in Janesville.

Canceled in La Crosse

"We have received word that Air Force One is not coming to La Crosse on Saturday, so we are assuming the Trump campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse," Caley Cavadini, spokeswoman for La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, said Thursday. Kabat had called for Trump to cancel the rally.

The director of the La Crosse airport said the event was canceled due to a legal issue and not concerns over the coronavirus. A political rally violated the terms of a lease with a tenant who planned to host the rally on airport property, airport director Ian Turner said.

A similar rally planned for the same day in Green Bay is still scheduled to go on.