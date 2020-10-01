Trump cancels La Crosse rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

MADISON — President Donald Trump canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city's mayor and the state's governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Not long after that appearance was canceled, a new rally was scheduled in Janesville.
Canceled in La Crosse
"We have received word that Air Force One is not coming to La Crosse on Saturday, so we are assuming the Trump campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse," Caley Cavadini, spokeswoman for La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, said Thursday. Kabat had called for Trump to cancel the rally.
The director of the La Crosse airport said the event was canceled due to a legal issue and not concerns over the coronavirus. A political rally violated the terms of a lease with a tenant who planned to host the rally on airport property, airport director Ian Turner said.
A similar rally planned for the same day in Green Bay is still scheduled to go on.
Trump made a similar move last month, changing his plans for large airport rallies in Nevada after local officials warned they would violate the state's ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. There is no statewide limit on gatherings in Wisconsin after Republicans successfully challenged the Democratic governor's "safer at home" order this spring.
Going to Rock County
After the La Crosse rally was confirmed to be canceled, Trump's campaign announced a new rally, this one in Janesville to replace the one in La Crosse, where coronavirus isn't believed to be spreading as quickly.
Quickly after that announcement was made, however, Rock County Board Chairwoman Kara Purviance said in a statement: “It is irresponsible of the President to hold a rally that will put Rock County citizens in danger of contracting and spreading the virus.” She asked the president directly to cancel the rally.
Red zones
Both La Crosse and Green Bay have been identified as a “red zone” for community spread of COVID-19 by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Janesville is not on the list, although the coronavirus is still active in Rock County.
The coronavirus task force report urged social distancing in "red zones" like La Crosse and Brown counties to the "maximum degree possible." The rallies typically draw hundreds and sometimes thousands of people, who crowd closely together, shouting and cheering — the vast majority without masks.
Statewide, Wisconsin is ranked third for per-capita increases in cases over the past two weeks.
