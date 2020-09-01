Trump calls on Big Ten Conference to play fall football

Warren has been under pressure for three weeks as the outcry against the decision has grown louder. Last week, a group of Nebraska players filed a lawsuit seeking a reversal of the decision, and Gov. Pete Ricketts has been a vocal proponent of the Cornhuskers playing fall football.

"Before the Big Ten's decision, we were already working with the university and public health officials on plans to play football this fall," said Ricketts, a Republican. "We would love for the Big Ten to give schools the flexibility to make decisions that are right for them."

The Associated Press and other outlets reported last week that Big Ten officials are working on multiple plans for staging a football season — including one that would have the league kicking off during the Thanksgiving weekend. Soon after, Trump brought up the state of college football.

"No, I want Big Ten, and all other football, back - NOW," Trump tweeted then. "The Dems don't want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans. Another LIE, but this is what we are up against! "

Trump downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19 for college-aged football players.

"These are big, strong guys. They'll be just fine," Trump said Friday. "Big Ten. Get with it. Open up your season, Big Ten."