Trump, Biden fight to define campaign's most pressing issues

“It’s a legitimate question, but let me tell you why I’m not going to answer that question — because it will shift the focus. That’s what he wants. He never wants to talk about the issue at hand, and he always tries to change the subject,” Biden said of Trump.

He insisted discussion should be about why Trump “is moving in a direction that’s totally inconsistent with what (the) founders wanted.”

Each candidate’s strategy carries risk.

Biden’s measured approach risks alienating his party’s left wing, which desperately wants to stop Trump from giving conservatives a larger majority on the nation’s high court. Not only has Biden been reluctant to embrace the topic, he also broke from his more liberal primary rivals earlier in the year by opposing calls to add seats to “pack” the Supreme Court.

Biden, who ran a relatively centrist primary campaign and spent 36 years in the Senate, is concerned that such a move would worsen divisions during a particularly polarized moment in American history.

And Trump, by leaning into the issue, risks alienating swing voters in key states who don’t see the court debate anywhere near as important as issues related to the immediate threat of the pandemic and the sluggish economic recovery.