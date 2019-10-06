WASHINGTON — Sunday morning talk shows were dominated by the emergence of a second whistle-blower from within the U.S. intelligence community who may flesh out an investigation into Donald Trump, and fallout from the president’s suggestion that China investigate his political rival Joe Biden.
- Sen. Roy Blunt, Republican of Missouri, on CBS:
“I doubt if the China comment was serious, to tell you the truth. He loves to bait the press and he does that almost every day to see what you’ll talk about.”
- Senator Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, on NBC:
On Trump, Ukraine and a possible quid pro quo: “When I asked the president about that, he completely denied it, he adamantly denied, he vehemently, angrily denied it. He said I’d never do that. So that is the piece of the puzzle I’m here to report today.”
- Sen. Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, on NBC:
“This is a moment where patriots need to step up and try to save this country, and I think there are a lot of regular citizens out there that are going to demand that their members of Congress look at the facts, make a decision out of facts, not make a decision based on their loyalty to the cult of Donald Trump.”
