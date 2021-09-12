Truex leads 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Martin Truex Jr. assumed the lead when Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch was penalized for speeding with about 50 laps to go and won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.

The victory was the third for Truex in the last five races at Richmond. He got the lead when Busch was caught speeding entering pit road during green flag pit stops, causing him to relinquish a big lead and fall back to 10th.

Truex led a 1-2-3 finish for JGR — the sixth in its history — with Denny Hamlin finishing second and Christopher Bell third.

Truex won despite being black-flagged on the first lap for beating Hamlin, the pole-sitter, to the start-finish line for the start of the race.

"That was frustrating, I'm not going to lie, but I knew we had a good enough car to overcome it," Truex said about the penalty.

His car bore a red, white and blue paint scheme as part of the day-long tribute to honor the victims and heroes of the Sept. 11 attacks 20 years ago.