Camping World Truck-Eldora Dirt Derby Results

Wednesday

At Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Lap length: 0.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 153 laps, 0 points.; 2. (9) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 153, 48.; 3. (5) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 153, 35.; 4. (4) Matt Crafton, Ford, 153, 40.; 5. (12) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 153, 32.;

6. (27) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 153, 31.; 7. (26) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 153, 0.; 8. (7) Logan Seavey, Toyota, 153, 46.; 9. (19) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 153, 28.; 10. (14) Nick Hoffman, Chevrolet, 153, 27.;

11. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 153, 0.; 12. (17) Max McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 153, 25.; 13. (13) Tyler Dippel, Toyota, 153, 30.; 14. (8) Chris Windom, Toyota, 153, 36.; 15. (6) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 153, 22.;

16. (29) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 153, 21.; 17. (25) Jeffrey Abbey, Chevrolet, 153, 20.; 18. (11) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 153, 27.; 19. (28) Tanner Thorson, Chevrolet, 153, 18.; 20. (15) Myatt Snider, Ford, 153, 20.;

21. (21) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 153, 18.; 22. (2) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 153, 20.; 23. (31) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 153, 14.; 24. (20) Jr Heffner, Chevrolet, 152, 13.; 25. (30) Justin Fontaine, Chevrolet, 152, 12.;

26. (16) Justin Shipley, Ford, 151, 11.; 27. (32) Dalton Sargeant, Chevrolet, 151, 10.; 28. (24) Cody Coughlin, Chevrolet, 150, 9.; 29. (1) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 150, 18.; 30. (10) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 149, 0.;

31. (23) Kyle Strickler, Chevrolet, accident, 145, 6.; 32. (18) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, accident, 144, 5.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 46.131 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 39 minutes, 30 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.038 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Rhodes 1-26; S.Friesen 27; B.Rhodes 28-45; C.Briscoe 46-91; L.Seavey 92-144; C.Briscoe 145-151; G.Enfinger 152; C.Briscoe 153

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Briscoe, 3 times for 54 laps; L.Seavey, 1 time for 53 laps; B.Rhodes, 2 times for 44 laps; S.Friesen, 1 time for 1 lap; G.Enfinger, 1 time for 1 lap.

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Load comments