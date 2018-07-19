Camping World Truck-Eldora Dirt Derby Results
Wednesday
At Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, Ohio
Lap length: 0.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 153 laps, 0 points.; 2. (9) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 153, 48.; 3. (5) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 153, 35.; 4. (4) Matt Crafton, Ford, 153, 40.; 5. (12) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, 153, 32.;
6. (27) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 153, 31.; 7. (26) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 153, 0.; 8. (7) Logan Seavey, Toyota, 153, 46.; 9. (19) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 153, 28.; 10. (14) Nick Hoffman, Chevrolet, 153, 27.;
11. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 153, 0.; 12. (17) Max McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 153, 25.; 13. (13) Tyler Dippel, Toyota, 153, 30.; 14. (8) Chris Windom, Toyota, 153, 36.; 15. (6) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 153, 22.;
16. (29) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 153, 21.; 17. (25) Jeffrey Abbey, Chevrolet, 153, 20.; 18. (11) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 153, 27.; 19. (28) Tanner Thorson, Chevrolet, 153, 18.; 20. (15) Myatt Snider, Ford, 153, 20.;
21. (21) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 153, 18.; 22. (2) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 153, 20.; 23. (31) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 153, 14.; 24. (20) Jr Heffner, Chevrolet, 152, 13.; 25. (30) Justin Fontaine, Chevrolet, 152, 12.;
26. (16) Justin Shipley, Ford, 151, 11.; 27. (32) Dalton Sargeant, Chevrolet, 151, 10.; 28. (24) Cody Coughlin, Chevrolet, 150, 9.; 29. (1) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 150, 18.; 30. (10) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 149, 0.;
31. (23) Kyle Strickler, Chevrolet, accident, 145, 6.; 32. (18) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, accident, 144, 5.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 46.131 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 39 minutes, 30 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.038 seconds.
Caution Flags: 9 for 41 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: B.Rhodes 1-26; S.Friesen 27; B.Rhodes 28-45; C.Briscoe 46-91; L.Seavey 92-144; C.Briscoe 145-151; G.Enfinger 152; C.Briscoe 153
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Briscoe, 3 times for 54 laps; L.Seavey, 1 time for 53 laps; B.Rhodes, 2 times for 44 laps; S.Friesen, 1 time for 1 lap; G.Enfinger, 1 time for 1 lap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.