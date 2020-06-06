Trucks: Enfinger edges Hill in overtime at Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. — Taking advantage of a late caution, Grant Enfinger passed local favorite Austin Hill on the final lap to win the NASCAR Truck Series race in overtime Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In front of empty grandstands, Hill appeared to be cruising to his first win of the year, building a 4½-second lead after several miscues ruined Kyle Busch's chances of winning for the sixth time in 12 truck races in Atlanta.

Suddenly, everything changed. Cup star Chase Elliott lost control on worn-out tires coming off turn 2 with three laps to go, sending all the leaders to the pits for tires and setting up a green-white-checkered finish.

Hill was out front when the green flag waved, but Enfinger got a good run on the leader on the next-to-last lap, costing him some speed.

Then, after taking the white flag, Enfinger slid by on the outside to take the lead for good going through turns 1 and 2. He claimed his second victory of the interrupted season, having also won at Daytona in the February opener.

"We didn't lead too many laps, but we led the ones that mattered," said Enfinger, who led just seven of the 136 laps. "We didn't have the best truck on the long runs, but we had the best truck on the short runs."

It was a heartbreaking result for Hill, who is from Winston, Georgia, a tiny town west of Atlanta. "I wanted to win here so bad," he said. "To get a win would have been really special."

