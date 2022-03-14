Trubisky signs with Steelers

Mitch Trubisky will get a chance to kickstart his career in Pittsburgh, and attempt to replace a likely Hall of Famer in the process.

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the veteran quarterback and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the open starting job following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement in January.

Trubisky, 27, joins the Steelers after spending 2021 backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo following a flame out in Chicago. The second overall pick in the 2017 draft spent four uneven seasons with the Bears, going 29-21 as a starter while passing for 10,652 yards with 64 touchdowns against 38 interceptions.

Trubisky joins a quarterbacks room that includes longtime Pittsburgh backup Mason Rudolph. The team is also expected to bring back Dwayne Haskins, who served as Pittsburgh's third quarterback last season.

• Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.

Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.” The news stole the spotlight from the NCAA’s Selection Sunday.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

The 44-year-old Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

• The Minnesota Vikings have committed to quarterback Kirk Cousins for the next two seasons, banking on further improvement under new head coach Kevin O'Connell.

The Vikings announced their agreement in principle with Cousins on a one-year contract extension Sunday — the latest high-leverage deal that Cousins has successfully bet on himself with and the clearest sign yet that the Vikings aren't interested in a teardown under new management.

Cousins will get $35 million in newly guaranteed money to double the amount of cash the Vikings are on the hook for. He also has a no-trade clause in the new contract.

Baseball

All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said on Monday.

Tatis apparently suffered the injury early in the offseason and felt it when he began preparing for spring training, Preller said.

Reports surfaced in December that Tatis suffered scrapes on his hand and knee in a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic.

The injury is a blow to a team that was looking for a fresh start following a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record.

Tatis, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he still led the NL with 42 home runs in 130 games and finished third in balloting for the NL MVP.

• The Chicago White Sox added pitching depth on Monday, agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract with reliever Joe Kelly and a $3 million, one-year deal with Vince Velasquez.

The 33-year-old Kelly is due $7 million this season and $9 million in 2023. The White Sox hold a $9.5 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

The hard-throwing right-hander went 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA and two saves in 48 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. Kelly is 50-29 with a 3.83 ERA in 365 games and 80 starts over 10 seasons with St. Louis, Boston and the Dodgers. He played on World Series championship teams with the Red Sox in 2014 and Dodgers in 2020, and is 4-3 with a 3.55 ERA in 40 postseason appearances, including five starts.

Velasquez is 31-44 with a 4.95 ERA in 156 games and 127 starts over seven seasons with Houston, Philadelphia and San Diego. The 29-year-old right-hander was 3-9 with a 6.30 ERA in 25 appearances and 21 starts for the Phillies and Padres last year.

• The Brewers announced Sunday they have signed veteran right-hander Brad Boxberger to one-year free agent deal that includes a club option for 2023.

Boxberger, 33, had a team-high 71 appearances last season and posted a 5-4 record with a 3.34 ERA and four saves as part of a bullpen headed by three-time All-Star closer Josh Hader and setup man Devin Williams. Boxberger struck out 83 and allowed 44 hits and 25 walks in 64⅔ innings.

