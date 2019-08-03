The Chicago Bears' offense hasn't progressed to a point where it can consistently beat the defense at practice. Then again, few teams could.
"I mean, I don't think a defense has existed like this," offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said Friday after practice.
Players and coaches look ahead to when they're game-planning opponents instead of going against their own first-team defense, all while downplaying an early lack of rhythm in their passing game between receivers and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
"He's not where we want him to be yet," second-year coach Matt Nagy said about Trubisky. "He knows that. I think right now, the best part for us is we're getting a lot of different looks (from the defense), and we're moving people around in different spots.
"And we're just watching him grow. He's leaps and bounds further than he was last year."
At Friday's practice, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix took advantage of his first meaningful scrimmage time by picking off Trubisky's throw to Allen Robinson in the end zone. Linebacker Danny Trevathan also picked off a deflected Trubisky pass. Earlier in the week, Khalil Mack's pass rush led to an interception.
"I'm looking at mistakes and I'm looking at areas I've grown in, and then when we have a mistake on the field, make sure I'm talking to my guys and make sure we're fixing it," Trubisky said earlier in the week.
Trubisky said he is realistic as he tries to lead the Bears back from a 21st ranking both in offense and passing offense.
"Just continue to criticize myself and try to be a perfectionist, but I see the growth as well," Trubisky said. "It's practice. You're going to make mistakes. They're meant to be made, but you've got to come back and correct them and get better each day."
Trubisky's deep passing has been spotty, in particular.
"Deep ball right now ... they're probably not (completing) as much as last year, just because right now we feel pretty good with knowing we can do that," Nagy said. "We'll keep it going. And that stuff is going to come. He knows how we do things. He knows our mentality of touchdown-to-checkdown. So I'm not really concerned with that."
Nagy said the individual pass isn't as important as Trubisky's reaction.
"You're never going to have great practices all the time," Nagy said. "If there really was a practice that was just OK, when it's kind of choppy, what I'm looking for is how does he handle that situation? Does he mope? Does he put his head down? Or does he freaking get ready for the next play and get ready to roll?"
REDSKINS: Jay Gruden is doing his part to quiet trade buzz swirling around the Washington Redskins and holdout Trent Williams.
Asked if the team would trade its starting left tackle, Washington's coach said Saturday, "I would seriously doubt that, so no." But exactly what it will take to get Williams to training camp remains something of a mystery.
"I do not have an understanding of what it would take to get him back here," Gruden said. "If I did, he'd be back here."
Williams is reportedly upset about the team's handling of his health, including the removal of a growth on his head this year. Williams has two years left on his contract, but the standoff appears more complicated than other holdouts around the league because money isn't the only focus.
The team last week denied a report that Williams no longer trusts Redskins President Bruce Allen or the medical team and informed the Redskins he didn't intend to play for them again.
Despite Williams' absence and the signings of offensive tackles Donald Penn and Corey Robinson , Gruden says Saturday he's still optimistic — "very optimistic" about Williams reporting to camp. Asked why he was optimistic, Gruden provided no answer.
EAGLES: The Philadelphia Eagles have signed safety Johnathan Cyprien and released safety Godwin Igwebuike.
Cyprien, a second-round pick in 2013, has started 70 games for the Jaguars and Titans. He missed last season after tearing his ACL.
Cyprien gives the Eagles more veteran depth. Rodney McLeod is returning from knee surgery to play alongside Malcolm Jenkins. The Eagles already signed former Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo and they have Tre Sullivan, Blake Countess, Deiondre' Hall and Trae Elston on the roster.
Cyprien has two interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three sacks in his career.
