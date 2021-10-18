Trolloween pub crawl in Downtown Racine area Oct. 30

RACINE — The annual Trolloween Halloween pub crawl in Downtown Racine and the vicinity will be held from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
For a $5 wristband fee, party goers can ride a bus to participating taverns all night long. Wristbands can be purchased on the bus or at Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St.
Participating taverns include Main Hub, Coasters, Michigan’s Pub, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Marci’s on Main, Brickhouse, Evelyn's Club Main, The Void, Pub on Wisconsin, Blue Rock Lounge, George's Tavern, Pepi's Pub & Grill, Maxine’s and Taste of Soul.
George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., will have live classic rock music by Full Flavor from 9 p.m. to midnight with no cover charge.
A costume contest will take place at midnight at Main Hub (wristband required to enter contest).
