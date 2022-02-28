Trivia night with a St. Patty's theme

RACINE — The Por La Gente Association will host a St. Patty’s Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, at The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with a DJ.
People can enter a team of up to six people for $10 per person. Participants compete for cash prizes and participate in raffles. Participants can bring their own snacks and drinks, decorate their table and come in costume.
To register, go to https://forms.gle/8HpTyxL1pumHPNSNA. Proceeds will benefit the annual Por La Gente Association scholarships.