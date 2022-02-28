Trivia night with a St. Patty's theme

RACINE — The Por La Gente Association will host a St. Patty’s Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, at The Main Project & Café, 1014 State St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with a DJ.

People can enter a team of up to six people for $10 per person. Participants compete for cash prizes and participate in raffles. Participants can bring their own snacks and drinks, decorate their table and come in costume.