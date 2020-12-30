Trisha & Melvin

We made all the bouquets, boutonnieres, corsages and centerpieces.

What personal touches did you have in the ceremony and/or reception?

We jumped the broom after the ceremony.

What song did you have for your first dance?

"Is It Any Wonder" by Durand Jones & The Indications.

Who did your cake and what was it like?

The groom's niece, Nwoye Green.

What was your favorite memory of the day?

Marrying my best friend and having close family and friends there with us.

Tell us a little bit about your honeymoon.

Due to COVID-19 we weren’t able to travel but we did go up north and see the seven waterfall loop in Wisconsin.

Any advice for other couples planning a wedding?

After you pick your wedding date it is good to start planning right away. Write down any ideas that you have.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0