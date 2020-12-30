Trisha & Melvin

It was an exciting beginning to a new year when Melvin Harris proposed to Trisha Scott on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2016. She said "Yes" and the couple were married during an Aug. 22, 2020, ceremony at their home in Caledonia.
Here's their story in Trisha's words:
How did the two of you meet?
Previous work place.
How did he propose?
On New Year's Eve at midnight right after the countdown.
Who did most of the planning for the wedding?
I did with my sister, Katie Thomas.
How many attendants did you have?
Eight.
How many guests?
25
What were your biggest challenges in planning the wedding?
Changing the wedding date three times due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In what areas did you splurge?
Decorations.
What did you do to save money?
We made all the bouquets, boutonnieres, corsages and centerpieces.
What personal touches did you have in the ceremony and/or reception?
We jumped the broom after the ceremony.
What song did you have for your first dance?
"Is It Any Wonder" by Durand Jones & The Indications.
Who did your cake and what was it like?
The groom's niece, Nwoye Green.
What was your favorite memory of the day?
Marrying my best friend and having close family and friends there with us.
Tell us a little bit about your honeymoon.
Due to COVID-19 we weren’t able to travel but we did go up north and see the seven waterfall loop in Wisconsin.
Any advice for other couples planning a wedding?
After you pick your wedding date it is good to start planning right away. Write down any ideas that you have.