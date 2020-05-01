Triple Crown: No sure bets for the trio of major races

“However it shakes down, this is a very unique year,” Rogers said. “We’ve all had to make some very difficult, but necessary, decisions. That’s not unique to Churchill; that’s us as a society in general.”

There is precedent for the Derby, Preakness and Belmont to be held out of order. Prior to 1931, the Preakness was run before the Derby 11 times. In 1917 and 1922, the Derby and Preakness were run on the same day in May.

Starting in 1930, the term Triple Crown became popular in referring to the three races and since 1931, the Derby, Preakness and Belmont have been run in that order.

The Maryland Jockey Club and New York Racing Association have yet to announce new dates for the Preakness and Belmont. The 1 3/16-mile Preakness is scheduled for May 16, which would have been two weeks after the 1 1/4-mile Derby’s original Saturday date. The 1 1/2-mile Belmont is set for June 6, its usual spot five weeks after the Derby’s original date.

“If you go from a mile-and-a-half and start dropping back, it’s going to change a lot,” said trainer D. Wayne Lukas, winner of 14 Triple Crown races. “It’ll change how you train, it’ll change the type of horse that will end up in the Derby. It’ll be a very, very significant change.”