Trick-or-treat times for today

Halloween trick-or-treat times for Racine County and nearby communities are:
Racine — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Elmwood Park — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mount Pleasant — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. Caledonia — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sturtevant — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. North Bay — Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. Town of Burlington — Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. City of Burlington — Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Norway — Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. Wind Lake — Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. Dover — Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Union Grove — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.m. Town of Waterford — Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m. Village of Waterford — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Yorkville — Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Kenosha — Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. Somers — Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
Last minute changes may occur due to weather. Check with your local municipality.
Photos: Halloween costumes and more seasonal festivities at county fairgrounds festival
Delta House, 3, shows off her pumpkin at county fairgrounds festival
Delta House, 3, of Racine, shows off a pumpkin she picked out Saturday during the Great Pumpkin Chuckin' Fest at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville.
Lorraine Holler and Carrie Lea Holler in witches hats at pumpkin festival
Lorraine Holler, left, and her grand-daughter, Carrie Lea Holler, both of Raymond, wear witches hats Saturday during the Great Pumpkin Chuckin' Fest at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville.
Malia Christensen, 16, wears hard hat for pumpkin chuckin at festival
Wearing a hard hat for extra safety, Malia Christensen, 16, of La Quinta, California, prepares to load her pumpkin into the vault Saturday during the Great Pumpkin Chuckin' Fest in Yorkville.
County fair volunteer Jared Brever drives hayride around pumpkin festival in Yorkville
Racine County Fair volunteer Jared Brever climbs behind the wheel of a tractor Saturday to pull a hayride around the Great Pumpkin Chuckin' Fest at the county fairgrounds in Yorkville.
Scary dummies on display at Great Pumpkin Chuckin' Fest at county fairgrounds
Scary characters "greet" visitors at the 2021 Great Pumpkin Chuckin' Fest.
Ashley Hubrich grooms pony for pony rides at pumpkin festival in Yorkville
Ashley Hubrich of New Beginnings Ranch grooms a pony Saturday for the pony rides offered at the Great Pumpkin Chuckin' Fest at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville.
Brothers and sister from House family show their pumpkins at Yorkville festival
Collecting their pumpkins at the Great Pumpkin Chuckin' Fest in Yorkville on Oct. 23 are siblings Lawson House, 8, from left, Delta House, 3, Randy House, 9, and Waylon House, 4, all of Racine.
Lilly Keen, 3, catches a ride on father's shoulders at Yorkville pumpkin festival
Lilly Keen, 3, of Kenosha, carries a bag of candy Saturday while riding on the shoulders of her father, Nick Keen, during the Great Pumpkin Chuckin' Fest at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville.
Festival goers catch a hayride during pumpkin festival at county fairgrounds in Yorkville
On a day with sunny skies and mild temperatures, festival goers prepare for a hayride Saturday during the Great Pumpkin Chuckin' Fest at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville.
Pumpkins on display during Great Pumpkin Chuckin' Fest in Yorkville
Pumpkins are on display at the 2021 Great Pumpkin Chuckin' Fest at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville.
Rowan Nelson, 2, wear witch's costume on pony ride at pumpkin festival in Yorkville
Wearing a witch's costume, Rowan Nelson, 2, of Rochester, left, takes her seat Saturday on a pony ride, assisted by worker Ashley Hubrich, during the Great Pumpkin Chuckin' Fest in Yorkville.
Lincoln Carpenter, 4, struggles to carry big pumpkin at county fairgrounds festival
Lincoln Carpenter, 4, of Union Grove, hauls in a big one Saturday during the Great Pumpkin Chuckin' Fest at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville. For more photos from the festivities, visit
JournalTimes.com/gallery
