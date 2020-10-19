 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trick-or-Treat times announced
0 comments

Trick-or-Treat times announced

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
Trick-or-Treating 2017

Children in Mount Pleasant gather for Halloween in 2017. 

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE COUNTY — Halloween trick-or-treat times for Racine County and nearby communities in 2020 are:

  • Racine: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Elmwood Park: Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Caledonia: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Sturtevant: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Wind Point: Oct. 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
  • North Bay: Canceled
  • Yorkville: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Dover: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Union Grove: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Raymond: Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
  • Norway/Wind Lake: Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
  • Village of Waterford: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Town of Waterford: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Town of Burlington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • City of Burlington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Kenosha: Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m.
  • Somers: Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m.
  • Wheatland: Oct. 25, 2-5 p.m.

Last minute changes may occur due to weather. Check with your municipality.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News