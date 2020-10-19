Trick-or-Treat times announced

RACINE COUNTY — Halloween trick-or-treat times for Racine County and nearby communities in 2020 are:
- Racine: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Elmwood Park: Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Caledonia: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Sturtevant: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Wind Point: Oct. 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- North Bay: Canceled
- Yorkville: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Dover: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Union Grove: Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Raymond: Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.
- Norway/Wind Lake: Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
- Village of Waterford: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Town of Waterford: Oct. 31, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Town of Burlington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- City of Burlington: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Kenosha: Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m.
- Somers: Oct. 31, 2-5 p.m.
- Wheatland: Oct. 25, 2-5 p.m.
Last minute changes may occur due to weather. Check with your municipality.
