Trick-O-Treat drive-through planned

MOUNT PLEASANT — First Student, 1622 Oakes Road, will hold a drive-through Trick-O-Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The public is invited.
Buses will be decorated by First Student employees and they will hand out candy to people in cars as they drive through. Canned goods will also be collected and will be donated to families in need for Thanksgiving.
