Trice, Wisconsin hold off No. 19 Michigan 81-74

Trice made his first five shots from the field and the Badgers shot 63% in the first half. They were up 43-33 at halftime.

Michigan scored the first eight points of the second half, but Wisconsin answered with a 10-2 run to go back ahead by double digits. It was 59-45 with just over 12 minutes left.

It was 70-67 after a layup by Simpson, and Wisconsin took a timeout. There wasn't much ball movement on the next possession, but that didn't matter when Trice let a 3 fly from the left wing and it went in.

Wisconsin made more 3-pointers (11) than Michigan attempted (10).

"You could tell that they focused in on their scouting report," Wolverines guard David DeJulius said. "Zavier, he got down in the paint and wreaked havoc a little bit. But other than that we didn't really get much and they defended us well from the 3-point line."

The Badgers have won 19 of their last 25 games against Michigan, and this was an impressive showing in a matchup of Big Ten teams that have both played well lately. Wisconsin is surging down the stretch even after guard Kobe King left the program around the end of last month.

"I told them in there — 60 days ago, this wouldn't have been possible," Badgers coach Greg Gard said. "We weren't ready to come into this environment against a good team and be able to finish out a game on the road. It just shows the maturity and shows the leadership in the locker room that we have with our older guys."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0