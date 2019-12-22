Trice takes control as Wisconsin rolls

Wisconsin’s Micah Potter endured a 644-day wait to play another collegiate basketball game.
The 6-foot-10 junior got his chance on Saturday against UW-Milwaukee.
D’Mitrick Trice scored a career-high 31 points and Nate Reuvers had 22 points to help Wisconsin overpower Milwaukee in a 83-64 victory at Madison.
The victory gave the Badgers (6-5) a sweep against intrastate opponents this season, with victories over Milwaukee, Green Bay and Marquette.
Though Trice had a strong game, the spotlight was on Potter, an Ohio State transfer who was denied appeals to play five times by the NCAA’s Committee of Legislative Relief.
Potter shot 3 of 6 from the field in his Badgers’ debut, scored 12 points and played 13 minutes. He also had three turnovers. The last time Potter played at Ohio State was during an NCAA Tournament loss to Gonzaga on March 18, 2018.
“Finally,” said Potter about his feelings when he was inserted into the game in the first quarter. “I was trying to keep calm because, obviously, there were some jitters going on. I was trying to stay focused on what I needed to do, and that was play hard, play physical and play smart.
“The ovation I got was pretty cool, too. It got me excited to play.”
Meanwhile, Darius Roy delivered 21 points and Te’Jon Lucas, an Illinois transfer in his first season at Milwaukee, had 10 points for the Panthers (5-7), who have lost five straight games.
Women's volleyball
The NCAA women's volleyball world had no answer for Stanford outside hitter Kathryn Plummer. Now, it won’t need one.
Plummer finished off her Cardinal career Saturday night, hammering 22 kills to lead Stanford past Wisconsin, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 in the NCAA women’s championship match at Pittsburgh.
The championship was the second straight for Plummer and Stanford and third over the last four years. Stanford (30-4) won its ninth title, going back-to-back for the second time in program history. Wisconsin (27-7) has never won a title, falling to 0-3 in NCAA finals.
Plummer, the two-time player of the year, had a .459 hitting percentage, 10 digs and three blocks. After missing 10 games earlier in the season with an injury and being snubbed for All-America selection, she was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
“She’s just an incredible attacker,” Wisconsin middle blocker Dana Rettke said. “She could see things that we couldn’t see at times.”
Plummer was especially lethal when the Cardinal were forced to scramble, coming up with out-of-nowhere attacks that left the Badgers reeling and even her teammates impressed with her ability to raise her game on the biggest stage.
“There hasn’t been anybody that’s done that to us all year,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield. “We’re really a good team and they just plowed right through us.”
Baseball
The Chicago White Sox and left-hander Dallas Keuchel have agreed to a $55.5 million, three-year deal.
Keuchel's deal includes a vesting option for 2023 that would bring the total value to $74 million.
The 31-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent. He signed a roughly $13 million, one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL East champions.
The long-bearded veteran joins catcher Yasmani Grandal as a big-money addition to the White Sox this offseason. Grandal signed a $73 million, four-year contract with Chicago last month.