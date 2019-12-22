Trice takes control as Wisconsin rolls

Meanwhile, Darius Roy delivered 21 points and Te’Jon Lucas, an Illinois transfer in his first season at Milwaukee, had 10 points for the Panthers (5-7), who have lost five straight games.

Women's volleyball

The NCAA women's volleyball world had no answer for Stanford outside hitter Kathryn Plummer. Now, it won’t need one.

Plummer finished off her Cardinal career Saturday night, hammering 22 kills to lead Stanford past Wisconsin, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 in the NCAA women’s championship match at Pittsburgh.

The championship was the second straight for Plummer and Stanford and third over the last four years. Stanford (30-4) won its ninth title, going back-to-back for the second time in program history. Wisconsin (27-7) has never won a title, falling to 0-3 in NCAA finals.

Plummer, the two-time player of the year, had a .459 hitting percentage, 10 digs and three blocks. After missing 10 games earlier in the season with an injury and being snubbed for All-America selection, she was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“She’s just an incredible attacker,” Wisconsin middle blocker Dana Rettke said. “She could see things that we couldn’t see at times.”