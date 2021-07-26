Tribute Island returns but with a new twist

KENOSHA — Tribute Island returns this year but with a new name — Tribute Island Dockside — and at a new location.

It will be held Friday through Sunday, July 30-Aug. 1, at the Wyndham Garden Hotel site, 5125 Sixth Ave., with more than 50 tribute bands on five stages.

Totally devoid of hotel guest parking, the entire waterfront property will be transformed into a festival sight and is close to the Downtown city center. With this change comes additional amenities including more indoor bathroom facilities and the ability to add to the outdoor stages. Indoor music can also be programmed utilizing both ballrooms, a plus if there is rain or oppressive heat.

It also brings everything closer together, less walking to the different stages, and the ability to easily sample some of the nearby offsite food and beverage establishments. The festival capacity is being capped at a lower number than in the past.

Bands will cover music by a variety of artists including Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Fall Out Boy, Dokken, Metallica, Fleetwood Mac, Chicago, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynrd, Poison, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, Nirvana, Motley Crue and Iron Maiden.

Festival hours are 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $15 on Friday, $25 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday. Three-day advance tickets cost $40 or $79 for VIP. For the music lineup, go to tributeisland.com. To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/Tributeisland2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0