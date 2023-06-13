1. Becky Rannow shot and killed inside her home on the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue Aug. 14. No one has been charged with the killing. 2. 21-year-old Joseph Griffin was later arrested and charged after he allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle near his home on the 1700 block of Chatham Street Aug. 20. 3. A woman was non-fatally shot near Marquette Park Aug. 22. 4. 44-year-old Musa Musa was shot and killed near the intersection of LaSalle Avenue and Racine Street Aug. 24. No one has been charged in the killing and no suspects have been publicly identified by police. 5. Andre Sandoval was shot and killed outside Angel's Beauty Salon on Durand Avenue in Mount Pleasant after he allegedly didn't pay for his haircut. Police said that the barber, Tamir Lenard Williams, admitted to the killing. 6. 17-year-old Jayden Cronin was shot and killed near the intersection of North Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue as he walked home from a football game. No charges have been filed in the killing. 7. A woman was non-fatally shot on Park Avenue near 11th Street. 8. Three people, identified by police as males aged 17, 18 and 21, were shot minutes after midnight on the 1200 block of Racine Street on Monday, Sept. 6, which was Labor Day. All three survived, although one of the three was listed as being in a critical condition the day after the shooting. Again, law enforcement have not publicly identified any suspects and no one has been charged in the triple shooting.