Trevor P. Bolin Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NO PHOTO AVAILABLETrevor P. Bolin, 1600 block of North 51st Street, Caledonia, first degree recklessly endangering safety. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Roads And Traffic Ancient History Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 35 new businesses open in the last year in Downtown Racine RACINE — Kelly Kruse and the rest of Downtown Racine Corporation believe that “everybody wants a downtown they can be proud of.” Two charged in connection to retail theft MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men have been charged in connection to the theft of more than $1,700 worth of merchandise from Best Buy. 'A loyal, dedicated employee' | Julie Anderson retires from Racine County after more than three decades Julie Anderson was at her job, in the office, every day. She had early mornings and late nights. She sometimes worked 12-14 hour shifts and di… Raymond Middle School assistant wrestling coach accused of sexually assaulting a student UNION GROVE — A Raymond Middle School assistant wrestling coach has been accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student. Racine County Sheriff flag at half-mast to honor officers killed Saturday in northwestern Wisconsin RACINE — The United States flag at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was lowered to half-mast Monday to honor the two police officers killed …