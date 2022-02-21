Trevor O. Best, 4700 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Starting around late February and lasting three to four weeks, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will be making low-level flights over southern Wisconsin, including over Racine County.
Racine County real estate records show that the Gooseberries grocery store in Burlington has been sold for $2.4 million to a company that the store owner registered with the state just last month.
Summit Packaging Systems announced on Thursday it is moving forward with a $20 million expansion on Memorial Drive. The expansion will add 77,000 square feet to the facility and allow for the creation of more than 100 new jobs.
The village may soon face a lawsuit.
A Racine man allegedly committed a hit-and-run on an unmarked FBI Task Force vehicle on Rapids Drive.
Jaramillo's Home Cook'n's most popular dishes include traditional birria and steak tacos, but Reuben also whips up tacos al pastor — pork tacos made with a spicy sauce topped with pineapples.
A 23-year-old Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly had more than three-fourths of a pound of marijuana in addition to 44 grams of shrooms in his child's bedroom.
More information is coming out regarding the violent death last year of a Racine man suspected of being involved in drug dealing.
Three mayors, five election staffers and two city workers could be jailed if they don't comply with a list of demands under a new petition filed by Republican appointed investigator Michael Gableman.
The operators of the business park say “Demand for industrial space in the submarket skyrocketed during 2021" and "This increase in demand left many companies searching for industrial space with few alternatives amidst stiff competition.”
