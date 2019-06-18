It's possible no other receiver will benefit more from the fresh start a new offense and new coaching staff than Davis.
“They say it’s a clean slate, so I’m taking it as a clean slate. I’m coming in here to compete,” Davis said. “I have a year’s worth of not a lot of tape (but) a new coaching staff. Really, it is a clean slate – going out and showing what I can do every day. It’s been a good offseason.”
The 25-year-old Davis’ in-season contributions his first three seasons have been limited to special teams, where he had a crucial punt return late in a 2017 victory at Cleveland and finished third in punt return average (12.0) and tied for seventh in kickoff return average (22.8) in the NFL that year.
But he did nothing last season, as a hamstring injury that plagued him throughout the offseason and training camp landed him on injured reserve to start the season. He was activated off IR in November, only to reinjure his hamstring after two games.
“It’s tough,” Davis said. “It’s something I’ve never been through. I’ve never really had any hamstring issues before. Really going through it helped me out a lot to figure out my body and what I need to get right. I feel really good coming into this year.”
That’s perhaps why he looked as good as he did in organized team activity practices and the minicamp – even with the caveat that thorough evaluations can’t be made off helmet-and-shorts practices.
“We all have to understand, it’s in the shorts, you’ve just got the helmets on, and we still have so much more with training camp. But he definitely has done some nice things,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “He’s made some electric catches, he’s picking up the system well – he needs to get even better at it – but with all the guys, it’s such a young group, it’s exciting to see where they’re all going to go.
“Trevor’s definitely a guy that when you put on the tape and watch him, as a coach, you say, ‘Whoa.’ He does stand out. He’s had a couple plays that, I mean, it was unbelievable. So he’s definitely doing some good things.”
One of those plays came last week during minicamp, when he went up high to catch a pass from Rodgers that got everyone’s attention – including Rodgers’.
“We joke about how the perfect throw to Trevor is behind him, way in front of him or above his head where he’s got to jump, because he’s almost 100 percent on those plays,” Rodgers said. “We laugh sometimes, you throw it behind him and he makes this super-routine (looking) kind of catch and he doesn’t really break stride.
“He’s done a nice job for us. Every day, there’s been one play he’s made that jumps out on the film. He’s just got to keep rolling when we get the pads on.”
And that’ll be the challenge for Davis, as well as the other wide receivers in a wide-open competition at receiver.
“I feel confident with myself. It’s good to be this far along and have no hiccups or anything like that. Just go out there and play confident,” Davis said. “To me, (the competition) is a good thing. At the end of the day, it’s only going to make me better. The more competition, the better. People are going to notice us as being a real top-tier receiving corps, because we have a lot of great guys in this receiving corps.
“It’s up to us to make it hard on the coaches to make a decision, because we’re all going to be out there doing our best.”
