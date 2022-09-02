 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Travis T. Williams Jr.

  • 0
Travis Williams Jr.

Travis T. Williams Jr., 1000 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, armed robbery, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), possession of THC.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News