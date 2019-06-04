NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Travis T. Tornes, 5000 block of 29th Avenue, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possession with intent to deliver other Schedule I controlled substances (greater than or equal to three grams).
