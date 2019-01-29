12919-JOHNSON-MUG.jpg

Travis L. Johnson, 37, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (PTAC, as a party to acrime, repeater, second and subsequent offense), maintaining a drug trafficking place (PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments