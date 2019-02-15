21519-MCGLOUN-MUG.jpg

Travian T. McGloun, 1900 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

