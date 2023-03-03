Traveon D. Brooks, 1700 block of Hill Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
