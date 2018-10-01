KENOSHA — The Travel Adventure Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, with a showing of “Hawaii and the South Pacific” at Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
The voyage begins on Hawaii's Big Island, continues to Oahu and Kauai, then sails south to the French Polynesian islands of Rangiroa, Moorea and Tahiti. Be energized by the fresh floral air, warm tranquil waters and breathtaking natural beauty of the legendary heaven on earth.
Remaining films in the series are:
- Nov. 8: "10 Questions from the Dalai Lama."
- March 14: "Passage through India."
- April 4: "Wonders of the World."
- May 9: "Egypt: Of Pharaohs & Fables."
Admission is $5. There is no charge for ages 15 and younger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.