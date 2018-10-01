KENOSHA — The Travel Adventure Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, with a showing of “Hawaii and the South Pacific” at Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

The voyage begins on Hawaii's Big Island, continues to Oahu and Kauai, then sails south to the French Polynesian islands of Rangiroa, Moorea and Tahiti. Be energized by the fresh floral air, warm tranquil waters and breathtaking natural beauty of the legendary heaven on earth.

Remaining films in the series are:

  • Nov. 8: "10 Questions from the Dalai Lama."
  • March 14: "Passage through India."
  • April 4: "Wonders of the World."
  • May 9: "Egypt: Of Pharaohs & Fables."

Admission is $5. There is no charge for ages 15 and younger.

