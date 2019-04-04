Trashawn J. Oliver-Thomas 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Trashawn J. Oliver-Thomas, 4000 block of Kinzie Ave., Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Disorderly Conduct Criminal Damage Battery Crime Highway Misdemeanor Available Photo Kinzie Ave. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Racine man allegedly held gun to 15-year-old's head, raped her on camera Video shows two women roughly handle, pour liquid on man at group home Racine landlord accrues nearly $629,000 in fines for delayed repairs Racine man charged with infant son's homicide found incompetent District, parents clash over fight at Mitchell caught on video promotion Special coverage: Evicted in Racine An in-depth series examining evictions in the city of Racine. promotion VIDEO DINING GUIDE: Check out videos of Racine-area restaurants! Tell us what you think What should be the higher priority for Festival Hall? You voted: More revenue More events Vote View Results Back Print Ads Ad Vault TV Book Pickup Apr 1, 2019 Eye Center Of Racine 3805-b Spring St, Racine, WI 53405 262-637-0500 Website Ad Vault Fish Fry 2 20 hrs ago Ad Vault BIZ PROS Updated 10 hrs ago Top Notch Contracting 262-488-4425 Website Ad Vault BRANDING AD Apr 1, 2019 Budget Blinds 5407 Spring Street, Racine, WI 53406 262-886-2333 Website Ads Community TV BOOK PICKUP Apr 1, 2019 Aging And Disability Resource Center 14200 Washington Avenue, Sturtevant, WI 53177 262-833-8777 Website Ad Vault Customer Designed Sale Apr 3, 2019 Cleary Building Corp P.o. Box 930220, Verona, WI 53593 608-845-9700 Website Ad Vault Mulligans 20 hrs ago Mulligans Mini Golf 6633 DOUGLAS AVE, RACINE, WI 53402 262-681-6464 Office Celebration #4 20 hrs ago Integrity Funeral Services 29134 Evergreen Dr., Waterford, WI 53185 262-514-4600 Website Ad Vault What is meaningful to you Apr 3, 2019 Schuette-daniels Funeral Home Schuette-daniels Funeral Home 625 Browns Lake Dr, Burlington, WI 53105 262-763-3434 Website Ad Vault TV Book Pickup Apr 2, 2019 D'acquisto Motors 1202 Lathrop Ave, Racine, WI 53405 262-635-9999 Website
