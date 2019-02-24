BASEBALL
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP J.C. Ramirez on the 60-day IL. Claimed 3B Kaleb Cowart off waivers from Detroit.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHP Jordan Harrison to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DL Maxx Forde.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed F Lee Stempniak to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired d Brandon Montour from Anaheim for D Brendan Guhle and a first-round draft pick.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Harri Sateri from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Grand Rapids to Toledo (ECHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired F Matheson Iacopelli from Chicago for F Spencer Watson.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Traded F Nicholas Baptiste to Toronto for future considerations.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Joey Anderson and Brett Seney to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled Fs Michael McLeod and Nathan Bastian from Binghamton.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with G Jeremy Smith on a two-way contract for the remainder of the season.
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled G Evan Buitenhuis from Worcester (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned F Brady Ferguson to Newfoundland (ECHL).
