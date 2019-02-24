BASEBALL

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP J.C. Ramirez on the 60-day IL. Claimed 3B Kaleb Cowart off waivers from Detroit.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHP Jordan Harrison to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DL Maxx Forde.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed F Lee Stempniak to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired d Brandon Montour from Anaheim for D Brendan Guhle and a first-round draft pick.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Harri Sateri from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Grand Rapids to Toledo (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired F Matheson Iacopelli from Chicago for F Spencer Watson.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Traded F Nicholas Baptiste to Toronto for future considerations.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Joey Anderson and Brett Seney to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled Fs Michael McLeod and Nathan Bastian from Binghamton.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with G Jeremy Smith on a two-way contract for the remainder of the season.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled G Evan Buitenhuis from Worcester (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned F Brady Ferguson to Newfoundland (ECHL).

