BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Fired director of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of OF Ryan LaMarre from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Gio Urshela and 2B Thairo Estrada from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Kyle Higashioka and INF Breyvic Valera from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).<

American Association

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded RHP Myles Smith to Long Island (Atlantic) for a player to be named.<

BASKETBALL

Women's NBA

INDIANA FEVER — Fired coach and general manager Pokey Chatman.<

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Zach Werenski to a three-year contract extension.<

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed a one-year extension to serve as affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).<

FOOTBALL

National Football League

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Traded QB Josh Dobbs to Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.<

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of CEO and Secretary General Dan Flynn, effective Sept. 16.<

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Named Jared Broughton volunteer assistant baseball coach.

COASTAL CAROLINA—Named Sara Nolan assistant women's lacrosse coach.

LANDER—Named Adam Marshall assistant men's lacrosse coach.

MEMPHIS — Promoted Corey Green to director of women's basketball operations. Named Madeleine Sikmon graduate assistant women's basketball coach.

TEMPLE — Named Katie Gwinn Hewitt assistant athletics director for branding and digital strategy.

WAGNER — Named Tessa Chad assistant women's lacrosse coach.

