BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Fired director of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of OF Ryan LaMarre from Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 3B Gio Urshela and 2B Thairo Estrada from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Kyle Higashioka and INF Breyvic Valera from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).<
American Association
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded RHP Myles Smith to Long Island (Atlantic) for a player to be named.<
BASKETBALL
Women's NBA
INDIANA FEVER — Fired coach and general manager Pokey Chatman.<
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Zach Werenski to a three-year contract extension.<
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Signed a one-year extension to serve as affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).<
FOOTBALL
National Football League
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Traded QB Josh Dobbs to Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.<
SOCCER
U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of CEO and Secretary General Dan Flynn, effective Sept. 16.<
COLLEGE
CLEMSON — Named Jared Broughton volunteer assistant baseball coach.
COASTAL CAROLINA—Named Sara Nolan assistant women's lacrosse coach.
LANDER—Named Adam Marshall assistant men's lacrosse coach.
MEMPHIS — Promoted Corey Green to director of women's basketball operations. Named Madeleine Sikmon graduate assistant women's basketball coach.
TEMPLE — Named Katie Gwinn Hewitt assistant athletics director for branding and digital strategy.
WAGNER — Named Tessa Chad assistant women's lacrosse coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.