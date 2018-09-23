BASEBALL
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled INF Edmundo Sosa from Memphis (PCL).
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned RW Brayden Burke, LW Adam Helewka, G Merrick Madsen and Cs Trevor Creek and Matteo Gennaro to Tucson (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Assigned RWs Nick Caamano, Tony Calderone and Joel L'Esperance; Gs Philippe Desrosiers and Colton Point; D Ben Gleason, Niklas Hansson, Chris Martenet and Ondrej Vala; and LW Adam Mascherin to Texas (AHL). Released RWs Sam Laberge, Colin Markison and Robbie Payne; D Shane Hanna and LW James Phelan from their amateur tryouts.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned to D Alex Lintuniemi and F Zack Mitchell to Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Agreed to terms F Paul Byron on a four-year contract extension.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs Tanner Jeannot, Justin Kirkland, Zach Magwood, Tyler Moy, Carl Persson, Anthony Richard, Emil Pettersson and Yakov Trenin; D Frederic Allard, Filip Pyrochta, Jack Dougherty, Joonas Lyytinen and Alexandre Carrier; and G Miroslav Svoboda to Milwaukee (AHL). Released Fs Alex Overhardt, Jeremy Gregoire, Matt Lane and Mathieu Olivier; D Matt Donovan; and G Thomas McCollum from their professional tryout agreements.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Jocktan Chainey to Halifax (QMJHL) and G Akira Schmid to Lethbridge (WHL). Placed Fs Blake Pietila, Kurtis Gabriel and Eric Tangradi; and D John Ramage and Brian Strait on waivers. Assigned Fs Brandon Baddock, Nathan Bastian, Brandon Gignac, Yegor Sharangovich and Blake Speers; D Josh Jacobs, Michael Kapla, Colby Sissons and Colton Whiten and G Cam Johnson to Binghamton (AHL).
COLLEGE
VIRGINIA TECH — Dismissed junior DE Trevon Hill.
WAKE FOREST — Fired defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel. Promoted defensive analyst Tim Gilmore to a full-time football coaching position.
