BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Waived F Chris McCullough.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Jamel Artis.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled C Laurent Dauphin from Tucson (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed G Roberto Luongo on injured reserve.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Chris Butler to San Antonio (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Placed F Joe Thornton on injured reserve. Recalled C Dylan Gambrell from San Jose (AHL).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments