HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick from San Diego (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Fired coach John Stevens. Named Willie Desjardins interim coach.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Aaron Ness to Hershey (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Florida's Mitch Vandergunst and Jacksonville's Garet Hunt one game each and fined them undisclosed amounts for their actions in a Nov. 3 game.
COLLEGE
KANSAS — Fired football coach David Beaty, effective at the end of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.