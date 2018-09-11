BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of OF DJ Stewart from Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Cody Carroll from Norfolk. Reinstated C Andrew Susac from the restricted list. Transferred OF Mark Trumbo and RHP Pedro Araujo to the 60-day DL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Chris Sale from the 10-day DL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Nate Jones from the 60-day DL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Miller and INF Josh Donaldson from the 10-day DL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Johnny Barbato for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Matt Hall from Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Spencer Turnbull from Toledo.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released LHP Eric Stout.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Frankie Montas from Nashville (PCL). Promoted Suzi Alvarez to director of new ballpark sales.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Marco Gonzales from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHPs Nick Rumbelow and Matt Festa from Arkansas (TL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled 3B Rio Ruiz from Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jesus Reyes from Pensacola (SL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Julio Urias from Oklahoma City (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHPs Drew Anderson and Enyel De Los Santos and LHP Ranger Suarez from Lehigh Valley (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Adam Wainwright from the 60-day DL. Transferred RHP Michael Wacha to the 60-day DL.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
ERIE BAYHAWKS — Named Calbert Cheaney, Sam Newman-Beck, Mfon Udofia and Shelden Williams assistant coaches.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS— Re-signed S Shamarko Thomas. Signed DL iles Scott to the practice squad. Released NT Kyle Peko and DE DeShawn Williams.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Trevor Davis on injured reserve. Released S Marwin Evans from the practice squad. Claimed CB Deante Burton off waivers from Atlanta. Signed CB Will Redmond to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DT Michael Bennett.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner, WR Corey Coleman and WR Bennie Fowler.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL David Quessenberry to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived LB Josh Keyes. Placed WR Cam Sims on injured reserve. Signed WR Brian Quick. Signed DB Kenny Ladner from the practice squad and WR Teo Redding to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Traded D Adam McQuaid to the N.Y. Rangers for D Steven Kampfer, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick and a conditional seventh-round draft pick.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Announced the resignation of general manager Steve Yzerman, who will remain as senior adviser to the general manager. Promoted assistant general manager Julien BriseBois to vice president/general manager and alternate governor.
