BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Evan Phillips and LHP Donnie Hart from Norfolk (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contract of INF Pete Kozma from Toledo (IL). Transferred SS Jose Iglesias to the 60-day DL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Transferred RHP Jandel Gustave to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of OF Myles Straw from Fresno (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Clay Buchholz on the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Randall Delgado from Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Luiz Gohara from Gwinnett (IL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Reinstated RHP Arodys Vizcaino from the 60-day DL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Tony Cingrani and RHP John Axford to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for rehab assignments.<
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Jeremy Kerley. Signed DT Robert Thomas from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR Rashad Greene. Signed RB Brandon Wilds from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed CB Craig Mager on injured reserve. Signed OT Trent Scott from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Bennie Fowler. Signed OL Cole Croston from the practice squad and WR Riley McCarron to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kenneth Durden. Signed OT Tyler Marz from the practice squad.
