BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Tyler Danish outright to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated 1B Jose Abreu from the 10-day DL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred RHP Artie Lewicki to the 60-day DL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day DL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated OF-1B Ryan Rua from the 10-day DL. Assigned RHP Chris Rowley outright to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Buddy Boshers outright to Indianapolis (IL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed F Rodney Hood.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Luol Deng to a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed OT Aviante Collins on injured reserve. Signed G Bryan Witzmann.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Chad Hansen and WR Riley McCarron. Placed RB Jeremy Hill on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE Delanie Walker on injured reserve. Signed TE MyCole Pruitt from Houston's practice squad.<
Arena Football League
WASHINGTON VALOR — Promoted interim coach Benji McDowell to head coach.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Announced the resignation of coach Sigi Schmid. Named Dominic Kinnear interim coach.
