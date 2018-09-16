BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Kyle Tucker from Fresno (PCL).<
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated OF Jason Heyward from the 10-day DL.<
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Zach Gallant and Brady Gilmour and D Cole Fraser, Jared McIsaac, Alec Regula and Reilly Webb to their major junior teams. Released Fs Pavel Gogolev, Maxim Golod and Nicolas Guay and G Justin Fazio from amateur tryouts.<
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Kacper Przybylko for the remainder of the season.
