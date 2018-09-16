BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Kyle Tucker from Fresno (PCL).<

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated OF Jason Heyward from the 10-day DL.<

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Zach Gallant and Brady Gilmour and D Cole Fraser, Jared McIsaac, Alec Regula and Reilly Webb to their major junior teams. Released Fs Pavel Gogolev, Maxim Golod and Nicolas Guay and G Justin Fazio from amateur tryouts.<

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Kacper Przybylko for the remainder of the season.

